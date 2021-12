The bill to limit employer vaccine mandates has been formally introduced in the Indiana House, but changes are likely to at least a couple of provisions. House Majority Leader Matt Lehman’s (R-Berne) bill is mostly identical to a draft debated but not voted on last week. But Lehman says he expects some “refinements,” including the addition of penalties for businesses which defy the proposal’s restrictions on vaccination requirements. Lehman says he doesn’t plan to insert criminal or civil penalties, but says he’s looking at an approach used in other states, to require higher unemployment insurance payments from employers who violate the law.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO