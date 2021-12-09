ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

By Christian Hoffer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn original Pokemon will be getting a new form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Hisuian Voltorb, a new form of Voltorb that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Voltorb's new form reflects the use of wooden Poke Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as the Pokemon is...

Nintendo Life

Hori Is Releasing A Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro For Nintendo Switch

Believe it or not, but the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is next month on the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of the game's launch, accessory company HORI has announced a variety of themed accessories. The highlight of the lot is the Switch Split Pad Pro ($59.99 USD) - which can be...
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Getting New Nintendo Switch Controller and Other Accessories

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is headed to Nintendo Switch next month, and Hori is celebrating the game with a trio of new, officially-licensed accessories. The Arceus Vault Case offers a protective option that allows players to travel with their system along with 10 games. Pokemon fans that want to travel with their dock and charger in tow will want to opt for the Adventure Pack instead. Of course, the most exciting option might be the Split Pad Pro. The controller offers users a much bulkier option than the standard Joy-Cons. All three items feature art of the Mythical Pokemon, and will release the same day as the game.
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Tsareena Revealed

After a lot of leaks and teases, Pokemon Unite have confirmed that the next Pokemon coming to the game will be the grass-kicking Tsareena. Tsareena has had its moveset shown but not officially revealed yet. The Pokemon Unite Tsareena Release Date is coming soon as well. Here is a look at Pokemon Unite Tsareena, the next All-Rounder.
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to be playable, according to a surprising celebrity endorsement

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is apparently in a playable state according to the surprising source of singer Christina Aguilera. In a recent interview with Elle (via Nintendo Life), Aguilera discusses the recent Nintendo Switch advert she shot with her family, revealing that: "My daughter was able to fall in love with a new game. We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus." The singer/songwriter then goes on to say how visually striking the game is adding: "It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn."
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus leaker shares surprising news about game’s length

A prominent leaker claims Pokemon Legends Arceus is the longest game in the Game Freak series. Will some Trainers struggle to complete it?. Despite Pokemon Legends Arceus releasing in January 2022, there is still a lot to learn about the RPG. Outside a handful of trailers, we don’t actually know much about what its story campaign entails.
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
Christina Aguilera says Pokémon Legends: Arceus is ‘gorgeous’

Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t completely done yet, but it is playable, according to artist Christina Aguilera. In an interview with Elle, Aguilera said that during the brief Nintendo Switch advertisement she shot with her family, her daughter fell in love with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. “It’s so gorgeous,...
Gamespot

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Early Playtest From Christina Aguilera's Daughter

Christina Aguilera's love of Nintendo extends back decades, and she and her family continue to play the company's games--and the Switch--to this day. Speaking to Elle, the singer explained which games are her favorites, including one that hasn't actually been released yet. Does she have access to a genie in a bottle? And what were her other two wishes?
Voltorb revealed in a trailer, the new version of Hisui – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a new one trailer, all focused on Voltorb, in its particular variant of Hisui, one of the first creatures from the new land shown in the game to get an official presentation. This is the Hisui version of Voltorb, a Pokémon already known previously, which...
New Chocobo GP Trailer Confirms March 2022 Release, Story Mode, Time Attack, Online Tournaments, & More

Publisher and developer Square Enix has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy-themed kart racer, Chocobo GP. This trailer finally reveals the game’s release date, March 10, 2022. Additionally, several facets of the title are highlighted to compel prospective buyers. Playing similarly to the likes of Mario Kart, Chocobo GP is an approachable racer infused with Final Fantasy elements to give it a distinct identity of its own. For example, aside from the cast consisting of Final Fantasy favorites like Gilgamesh and Chocobo, players can utilize Magicite and character-specific abilities to turn the tides in their favor.
Nintendo Life

Video: Hisuian Voltorb Gets An Ad-ORB-able Stop-Motion Short To Show Off Its Personality

Voltorb, in his original, Gen 1 appearance, is an angry ball of explosions and rage. It looks like a Poké Ball, and that's about it — and then evolves into "upside down Poké Ball" to really mix things up. But it seems like The Pokémon Company is all about rehabilitating maligned and unappreciated Pokémon these days, because Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting a Hisuian Voltorb.
Save Data From Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Unlocks Darkrai In Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company has announced a special bonus in Pokemon Legends Arceus for players who own Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Players who have save data for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to receive a Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus by completing a special mission, as well as a special outfit based on the modern day Team Galactic.
