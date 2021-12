When Ye and Drake set aside their feud and take the stage together Thursday night for a concert the guest of honor will not be there in the LA Memorial Coliseum. In fact, Larry Hoover Sr., the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples street gang, likely won’t even see a video clip. That’s because he is incarcerated in the notorious ADX federal prison, also known as Super Max, in Florence. There, Hoover spends 23 hours a day in a 6-foot by 8-foot concrete cell with very little contact with the outside world.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO