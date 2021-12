57-21. The Lee Academy girls had lost 89 games in a row dating back to the 2014-15 season, when they went 2-16. It had been all zeroes in the win column ever since. Those long years of frustration finally came to an end last Friday night as the Pandas beat Shead of Eastport 57-21. The feat was especially impressive given that Lee Academy didn’t even have a team last season during the COVID-19-abbreviated campaign because it didn’t have enough players.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO