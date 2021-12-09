ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock (REGN): Why The Price Increased Today

pulse2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by 1.79% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) increased by 1.79% today. Investors are responding positively to a...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Will Pfizer Soar Higher Than Moderna As Omicron Variant Takes Hold?

Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have both formed weekly chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction for the long-minded trader and investor. Pfizer has formed a bull flag pattern while Moderna may be reversing course into an uptrend. Both stocks have soared since COVID-19...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AbbVie Stock (ABBV): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased by 2.31% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) increased by 2.31% today. Investors responded positively to AbbVie announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AstraZeneca Stock (AZN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) increased by 2.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) increased by 2.24% today. Investors responded positively to Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announcing that AstraZeneca has exercised its first license option for an Invir.IO oncolytic virus (OV) developed from their ongoing OV collaboration.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Wells Fargo#Biosimilar
pulse2.com

Grab Holdings Stock (GRAB): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB) increased by 5.15% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB) increased by 5.15% today. Investors are responding positively to Grab Holdings, a unit of Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and delivery company, acquiring Malaysia’s premium grocery chain Jaya Grocer Holdings Sdn., according to a filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.21% to $283.28 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.15% to 15,565.58 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

FREYR Battery Stock (FREY): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) – a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to FREYR Battery executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems (ESS). The 2 companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Village Farms International Stock (VFF): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) fell by 4.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) fell by 4.95% today. Investors responded negatively to Village Farms International today announcing that it has applied and received approval for voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alcoa Stock (AA): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) increased by 5.61% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) increased by 5.61% today. Investors responded positively to the company announcing the purchase of additional group annuity contracts that will further enhance the company’s strong balance sheet, reduce the risk of volatility in pension plans, and secure the company’s commitments to retirees and beneficiaries.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Bluebird Bio Stock (BLUE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to bluebird bio announcing updated results from its Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for SCD, bb1111) gene therapy for sickle cell disease, including further analyses from its pivotal cohort, HGB-206 Group C, following enhancements to the manufacturing protocols and treatment process. And in addition to continued complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (VOEs), patients in Group C achieved near-normal levels of key hemolysis markers and experienced sustained improvements in patient-reported quality of life following treatment. Data were presented in two oral sessions at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and virtually; select data from the Group C cohort of the HGB-206 study were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock (GBT): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) increased by 5.33% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) increased by 5.33% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Global Blood Therapeutics announcing new data from a Phase 1 study of GBT021601 (GBT601) — the company’s investigational next-generation sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization inhibitor — that demonstrated average hemoglobin (Hb) occupancy greater than 30% and improvements in hematologic parameters in a cohort of six patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) receiving multiple ascending doses (MAD) of GBT601. And the study also showed that single ascending doses (SAD) and MAD of GBT601 were well tolerated in both healthy volunteers and SCD patients. These data are being presented today (Poster #3099) during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia, and online.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Mind Medicine Stock (MNMD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) – a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies – increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to management change news.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy