Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock (REGN): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to bluebird bio announcing updated results from its Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for SCD, bb1111) gene therapy for sickle cell disease, including further analyses from its pivotal cohort, HGB-206 Group C, following enhancements to the manufacturing protocols and treatment process. And in addition to continued complete resolution of severe vaso-occlusive events (VOEs), patients in Group C achieved near-normal levels of key hemolysis markers and experienced sustained improvements in patient-reported quality of life following treatment. Data were presented in two oral sessions at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and virtually; select data from the Group C cohort of the HGB-206 study were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO