Welcome to another edition of The Grind where all we want for Christmas is to see Tiger Woods play golf again. And, incredibly, it’s happening this week. Thank you, Santa. And golf gods. And modern medicine and science. Just 10 months after being in a car crash that was so bad he nearly had to have his leg amputated, Tiger is teeing it up with his son. Yes, it’s just a hit-and-giggle exhibition, but it might be the most excited I've been to watch golf all year. And I suspect I’m not alone. Anyway, welcome back, Tiger. Now let’s get to everything else going on in the world of golf.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO