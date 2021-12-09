ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Group Stock (LCID): Why The Price Fell Today

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) fell by 18.34% today. Investors are responding negatively to Lucid Group announcing its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.75 billion...

