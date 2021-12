The future make up of Chelsea’s defense was unclear, to say the least, at the beginning of the campaign. The Blues have since made a number of decisive moves at the back. They quickly re-signed Trevoh Chalobah to lock him up long-term. The young defender became just the second Chelsea centerback to be under contract beyond this season, joining Malang Sarr. Furthermore, the Blues are in talks with Thiago Silva regarding another one-year extension and it’s only a matter of time before that is official. Despite some bumps in the road, Andreas Christensen is also expected to sign a new deal in the near future. That leaves just two players without contracts.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO