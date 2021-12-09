ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's...

