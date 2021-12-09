Mortenson, Orion remove affordable housing from major Edina project

Beginning in September, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal sent surveys to Minnesota-based companies that are eligible for its Public Companies, Private Companies and Largest Employers lists, including public, private and nonprofit organizations and local governments. The survey collected employee data that could be used to calculate the percentage of staff, C-suite leadership team and board members who are people of color. The survey also requested information on private company ownership. In addition to surveys, the Business Journal obtained data from company Environmental, Social and Governance Reports, as well as Securities and Exchange Commission filings, when it was available. The List is ranked by percentage of companywide employees who are people of color. For companies with a global workforce, the percentage may be calculated based on U.S. employees only. Employee counts are as of Sept. 1, 2021, unless otherwise noted. To compare companies of similar sizes, the Business Journal divided The List into three groups based on the number of total employees: small companies with fewer than 500 employees, medium companies with 500 to 9,999 employees, and large companies with 10,000 or more employees. Responses from large and medium companies more often contained data on the makeup of company boards of directors, so that data is featured on those lists. For small companies, private company ownership is featured instead. Information for The List was provided by company representatives or reports and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO