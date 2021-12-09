ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing The Bitcoin Energy Revolution

Cover picture for the article[0:07] Mark Goodwin: To make a case within their box about why Bitcoin will help establish a free market for energy and why being a buyer and seller is sort of last resort for the energy grid for capacity will have like really, really big effects on fair pricing of electricity....

Former SC Gov Candidate Is Mining Bitcoin

Multimillionaire businessman John Warren is now mining bitcoin through his new business venture. The former South Carolina Gov. candidate founded GEM Mining with four other partners. Warren reportedly said his company had raised more than $200 million in institutional capital from financial institutions, having mined over 400 BTC in the...
The 2020s Are Becoming Another Great Inflationary Decade: Stack Bitcoin Accordingly

Central banks globally are fighting the deleveraging of the largest debt bubble in modern history. With inflation recently hitting its highest levels in 30 years, many have called for more responsible policy decisions from central banks, to tame the inflation that’s now ravaging the everyday person. However, every time...
Bitcoin Unbound: When Freedom Money Is Used For Hate

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) issued a new report on the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by white supremacists and far-right extremists. In the report, Megan Squire, senior fellow for data analytics, and senior investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden, link 600 addresses to white supremacists, estimating they hold “tens of millions of dollars” worth of value. Kevin Collier and Brandy Zadrozny, writing for NBC News, then picked up the story, running with the headline, “Bitcoin Surge Was A Windfall For White Supremacists, Research Finds.”
Adoption, Scarcity to Fuel a Bitcoin Run to $100K: Report

Despite having fallen by nearly 30% since its November all-time high, Bitcoin is in a consolidating bull market and on its way to $100,000, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. The paper said it is unlikely that BTC’s bull run has come to a halt and predicts the fixed supply to sustain increasing prices.
Stablecoins Are Becoming Increasingly Key To The Bitcoin Economy

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. One of the most important economic discussions this year, apart from Bitcoin, is...
Sen. Cassidy discusses energy policies in New Orleans

METAIRIE, La (BRPROUD) – On Saturday, Dec. 11 Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy MD (R-LA) spoke with legislators and industry leaders from across the country at the Global Energy and Environmental Issues Conference, sponsored by the Energy Council. “Spoke today to the Energy Council about the future of energy, about...
Bitcoin And The Orange Party

Bitcoin is for everyone. Not only is Bitcoin for everyone, Bitcoin is the first financial system that doesn't even require you to be a human to use it. Eventually, inanimate objects, artificial intelligence scripts, self-driving vehicles and non-human intelligence alike will all be able to access the network by simply holding the private keys to a Bitcoin wallet. Deflationists and entrepreneurs are salivating at the bit for the economic implications of such an inclusionary system, but this enthusiasm is surprisingly not often shared by the very people you think would fight for such a development in the general access to savings technology; the modern American left. The anti-monopoly, anti-Wall Street disdain felt during Occupy Wall Street dissipated in the following decade into an old blue party helmed by careerist legislators fabulously enriched by their years of service to the country. Why would Hillary Clinton, a progressive icon and still formidable influence on American politics, come out against this open monetary network and instead instill fear of an emerging threat to the country's reserve currency status? Why would Elizabeth Warren, a self-described enemy of big banks, ask for strict regulatory pressure on a technology bringing banking services to a country where nearly one quarter of adults are underbanked? Why would the authors of the Green New Deal turn away from the discourse of how an energy technology like Bitcoin could help monetize and finance a more efficient electrical grid, bringing cheaper power to millions of citizens struggling to pay bills against rising inflation? Bitcoin may be an apolitical protocol, incapable of censoring any transaction no matter what slogan or ideology you might slip into an OP_RETURN, but it is going to permanently shape the incentives of the modern American economy and, thus with it, the American political system.
Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Leading Bitcoin Companies have launched Sats Center, a nonprofit business league dedicated to fostering an innovative environment for Bitcoin, the organization said in a statement Thursday. The nonprofit will provide education to the public, elected officials, and regulators seeking to learn more about Bitcoin and how it can empower economic growth and financial inclusion.
How Alabama is leading the global energy technology revolution

Alabama strengthened its reputation Tuesday as the global hub of energy technology innovation when nine startups revealed their growth plans during Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator‘s Demo Day 2021. The startups pitched their strategies at the conclusion of a 13-week cohort in Birmingham. Nate Schmidt, managing director of Techstars Alabama...
Bitcoin Mining Added to List of Industries Facing Energy Caps in Iceland

Iceland is suffering a power shortage, prompting the country to cap supplies to some industries deemed to be surplus to requirements, per Bloomberg. The country’s principal utility provider, Landsvirkjun, is reportedly reducing supplies to aluminum smelters, data centers, fish meal factories, and Bitcoin miners. According to vice president of...
Calls For Tesla To Resume Bitcoin Payments As Mining Reaches 57% Renewable Energy

Bitcoin mining energy consumption has been one of the most addressed issues in the crypto space. Concerns over its energy consumption and environmental impact had been reasons cited during the China crackdown that saw miners exit out of the region en masse. The once bitcoin mining capital of the world had seen its hashrate crumble to zero following this move.
Bitcoin mining community on edge as Kazakhstan rations energy, Elizabeth Warren studies its climate impact

Cryptocurrency miners face a perfect regulatory storm from the looming financial regulation of digital assets on one side and the upcoming climate change bills on the other. Bitcoin mining in Kazakhstan became the second-largest globally after China banned its miners, but the country's energy infrastructure can't handle the load, and large mining platforms are relocating to the US. Here, however, Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter demanding more info on the climate impact of Bitcoin mining, spelling further regulatory trouble for miners.
