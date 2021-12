DAVENPORT, Iowa — A pair of Davenport men have been sentenced to decades in prison with drug and gun convictions after their operation was discovered by police in 2019. A U.S. Department of Justice news release announced that 70-year-old Donnie Spencer and 35-year-old Rafiel Owens, who are uncle and nephew respectively, were convicted and sentenced on various drug on gun charges.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO