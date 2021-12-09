Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi

Text description provided by the architects. Camel Step Co. LTD for Trading and Industry led the emerging specialty coffee market in Saudi Arabia which started its steps back in 2013 with a vision to improve the coffee quality locally and regionally. Since the beginning of the human era, there's been a...
TEXARKANA, Texas - When you buy coffee this holiday season, you could help those who are homeless learn a job skill and earn a living wage. Mission Texarkana has been teaching the homeless how to roast and bag coffee, then market it to the public and turn a profit. The...
Before anyone at industry publication Roast Magazine tasted Little Waves’ coffee, they had to read an awards submission that was dozens and dozens of pages long. “We basically wrote a novel,” Little Waves Coffee owner Areli Barrera Grodski laughs. “If they like your application and you become a finalist, then you submit your coffee.”
Ryan Romanes Studio created a unique brand and packaging system for Merchant Coffee Roasters. Merchant Coffee Roasters offers premium roasts for hospitality venues and coffee connoisseurs. The family-owned business approached Ryan Romanes Studio to revitalize their branding and packaging as the company expanded into the Melbourne market. Using traditional design elements that resonated with existing buyers along with a cosmopolitan edge that would appeal to inner-city cafes, the studio created a unique brand experience and packaging range.
Evan Vega presides over the coffee roasting machine at Higher Grounds Roastery and Café in Gilbert. His quest: to provide fresh, roasted coffee that balances consistency, value and quality. The self-taught roaster spends an average of 15 hours per week roasting, blending and prepping, working with eight to 10 green...
In a converted shipping container on the grounds of the Garden Oaks shopping center in Houston, Little Dreamer Coffee is offering some eye-opening coffees. A Synesso S200 espresso machine and Mahlkönig E65 grinder fit inside the 162-square-foot, sea foam green container to make drinks using beans roasted by Little Dreamer Co-Founder and licensed Q Grader Matt Toomey.
It’s officially nog season—a time for screaming steam wands and egg nog lattes galore. But that sort of thing isn’t really for everyone; some of us yearn to enjoy the flavor of a coffee nog drink without actually, you know, scrambling up a bunch of sweetened enriched milk product. Enter Stumptown Coffee‘s annual Winter Cheer, a coffee-forward nog beverage that’s now available in a cow-free collaboration with Oatly.
There’s a new cocktail hideaway for those in the know, located just one story above Los Angeles’s famed Melrose retail strip. The brand new Bathtub Gin, already famous thanks to its New York City outpost, has now arrived on the West Coast with lots of drinks, plush seating, and the kind of hiding-in-plain-sight appeal that works for all the best Prohibition-style bars.
TOWN OF AMSTERDAM — One of the few remaining open pieces of land along Route 30 is eyed for the proposed construction of a new coffee shop at the northeast corner of the Amsterdam Commons shopping plaza. Town resident Greg Brown raised issue with the new construction planned on the...
BECKER -- A new coffee shop is being planned for Becker. The coffee shop with a drive-through will be at 14083 Bank Street Southeast. According to a city document, the owners plan to serve coffee and other drinks along with baked goods, fruits and vegetables for smoothies, sandwiches and charcuterie meals.
Coffee is different when it’s fresh, Ken Graves says. The 72-year-old operates a little-known coffee and tea shop with his wife, Wendy, out of their Casper home. But P. Hawk isn’t the sort of shop where you walk in and leave with a cup in hand. The Graves...
San Diego’s coffee scene has exploded in the past few years, with more new roasters and cafes than ever competing to deliver your caffeine jolt. To help navigate some of the best options in the city, we’ve put together a shortlist of the best places to linger over a cup of coffee, including neighborhood favorites that have been around for ages and new additions to our ever-growing bean scene.
A new coffee cream ale from Gig Harbor Brewing features locally roasted coffee from Cutters Point Coffee Company. The beer blends cold-brewed coffee with light-bodied, dry cream ale. Here’s more about the project and the beer straight from the brewery. Gig Harbor Brewing Partners With Local Coffee Roaster To Create...
When this Hudson Valley coffee spot opened their first location in Wappingers Falls back in 2019, many locals were intrigued by the design of the building and how this caffeinated experience would work. Fast forward nearly 3 years, Ready Coffee now has a second location in Newburgh, and we have...
A coffee shop that was closed for almost two years is now back in business. The owner of The Beanhive in Galesburg decided to close down because of the pandemic. The shop is a popular place for students and artists. Before the shop closed, it featured open-mic nights, and it was a way for artists to showcase their work.
What is a perfect coffee to give the coffee lover in my life? What palate-pleasing coffee should I buy for my discerning in-laws? What is the best coffee right now? How do I buy sustainable coffee?. As the golden wings of commerce spread over the coffee landscape this time of...
LOS ANGELES — A local Latino coffee roaster is making it his mission to bring specialty coffee to his community in Boyle Heights. Leo Chavez feels since most beans come from Latin America, there should be more Latino visibility in coffee culture. He uses a small batch technique to roast beans from Oaxaca to use in his local shop Picaresca.
Patty Meier, who has owned Mojo’s Coffee Bar since 2010, is selling the North Newton coffee shop. She said years of working 70 to 80 hour weeks with the business has her ready for a few minutes of free time. “I’m not 30 anymore,” she said with a laugh. On...
Sorting your dark roasts from your cocoa essences, these are some of the capital’s finest roasteries. If you're looking for a Christmas present for your caffeine-obsessed friend, we've got you covered... Coffee is a dangerously complicated thing to write about. There are so many opinions, absolutely everywhere. What the...
