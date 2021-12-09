Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi

Text description provided by the architects. In Japan, the tea room - Chashitsu - is a modest space for gathering where people converse and practice the cherished tea ceremony. The charm of the tea room resides both in its sophisticated architectural details of the structure and the ambiance of the place as people join in together around the small fire, preparing for the tea. The fire plays an equally important role as that of the tea itself or the tea-making routine. The fire is the essential ingredient to initiate the ceremony. It is the first step to the bridge that links the bustling everyday life to the tranquil space of the tea room, the same bridge connects people as they savor the warmth of the tea, together. Sitting by the fire, holding the tea bowl inside the palm, one can see life in its all sincerity and modesty.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO