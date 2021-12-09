Lessons learned about Christmas – by watching old movies

Will Smith — the sometimes rapping, oftentimes acting, always captivating kid from Philadelphia — just released his first memoir aptly entitled, Will. It is not just the name his father gave him, it is the human faculty Smith has been cultivating and exercising his entire life. It is the reason for all of his outward success — his continual choice to be the hardest worker in the room, no matter what the challenge or opportunity. Smith once said in an interview that if he is up against someone on a treadmill there are two options: Either he will be the last man standing, or he will be dead. That is the power of human will, embodied in a man known by the same name. It is the knowledge and choice that you can accomplish anything or die trying.

