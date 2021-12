Like nearly all other businesses, brokerages have been deeply impacted by the shift to virtual life during the pandemic. Houses are increasingly shown—and even sold—without the buyer ever setting foot in the home. The National Association of REALTORS® recently reported that four in 10 homebuyers found virtual tours “very useful” before the pandemic. Now, that number has jumped to nearly six in 10, and open houses are commonly hosted on Facebook Live or Zoom, with potential buyers asking questions in the chat box.

