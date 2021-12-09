ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Restaurant Industry Just Had Its Best Month In A Decade

By Michael Tedder
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtKIu_0dIoMuNI00

The restaurant industry had its best sales growth in over a decade last month, according to the analytics firm Black Box Intelligence.

Black Box found that restaurant sales in November were 8.3% greater than in November 2019, and were 2.3% better than October, making for the best month in sales growth for the industry.

This is no doubt welcome news for the industry which was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, as fewer people felt safe going out.

"It tracks with what we’re seeing in the industry and with the restaurant brands we work alongside," says John Owen, President of Acrelec Americas, a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. He went on to explain why he thinks sales have grown.

Pent-up demand definitely plays a role. People are ready to return a sense of normalcy and comfort and going out to eat can be an event that provides that feeling, But, the increase in remote work may also play a role in more restaurant sales. People are spending more time at home and less money on transportation: They may choose to use some of that disposable income on going out to eat. Remote workers may see leaving their home, even if it is just to pick up a to-go item from a restaurant, as an experience to look forward to.

A Return to Normal

Last year saw a steep 54% annual decline in April as well as a 38% decline in May, as the pandemic set in and many city and state officials either closed restaurants or instituted strict precautions, according to Restaurant Business.

Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) That A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Their Behalf

1 hour ago

AstraZeneca Levant Recognized Among The Top Workplaces In Pharma For 2021

1 hour ago

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Lands Third Human Spaceflight

3 hours ago

Even as many restaurant owners, as well as city and state government officials, established safety protocols such as mask requirements (depending on the state) and spaced-out, socially distanced seating, growth was still shaky at best, as sales slowed to a 15% year-over-year decline in October of 2020 and then to a 17% decline in November.

But as vaccines became widely available (60.1% of the country's population are now fully vaccinated), more people felt safe eating out, and the industry naturally rebounded. In July, Black Box reported 11 consecutive weeks of restaurant sales growth. But while guest checks, which Owen says are the size of the total spend from a guest, are on the rise, guest counts, or the number of people visiting an establishment, continued to lag.

How Are Some Popular Chains Doing?

While the Black Box numbers cover November, and recent earnings reports cover months prior to that, many popular chains reported earnings that confirm that things are getting better for the industry.

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report saw its numbers fall roughly in line with the Black Box report as its same-store sales grew by 15.1%.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report saw its U.S. same-store sales increase by 9.6% while rival Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, which counts Burger King and Popeye's among its brands reported 12.3% global sales growth for its burger brand and a 4.4% increase for its chicken franchise. (The company does not specifically break out its U.S. sales.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) - Get Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Report, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse among other brands, reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose by 25.5% in its most recent quarter while Outback posted an 18.3% gain.

Darden (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report, which owns a number of brands including Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse saw its company-wide same-store sales increase 51% from last year to $2.31 billion, driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 47.5% and the addition of 34 net new restaurant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

FAT Brands Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Fazoli's Restaurant Chain

FAT Brands Continues to Focus on Broadening Restaurant Portfolio, Making Entrance into Italian Dining Category. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (FAT) - Get FAT Brands Inc. Class A Report ("FAT Brands" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its pending acquisition of Fazo li' s from funds under management by Sentinel Capital Partners for $130 million. The acquisition marks FAT Brands' debut into the Italian quick-service dining category.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Uber Shares Jump After CEO Says Company Just Had Its ‘Best Week Ever'

Shares of Uber jumped Tuesday after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the rideshare company just had its "best week ever" in terms of overall gross bookings. Lyft shares also rose after Khosrowshahi's as investors jumped on the signal of increased demand for ride-sharing services. Shares of Uber jumped Tuesday after CEO...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Nio Returns to Growth With Its Best-Ever Month for Sales

Nio had its best-ever month for deliveries in November. The company has struggled with supply chain issues in 2021, and lost a lot of production in October because of retooling for an upcoming new model. While Nio's rivals have gained ground this year, three new models will help Nio fight...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
NBC San Diego

Oracle Stock Just Had Its Second-Best Day in 20 Years

Shares of Oracle rose on Friday after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2022. Oracle reported a net loss for the quarter of $1.25 billion, however, due to a payment tied to a long-running dispute over its former CEO's employment. Shares...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
EatThis

ALDI Just Released Its Best New December Items

It's the most wonderful time of year and what better time than the present to partake in all the seasonal fun? ALDI is basking in the holiday cheer by continuing to gear up its stores for the holidays ever since Halloween candy left shelves. From sweet treats to appealing appetizers, this grocery chain has just unveiled even more exciting items that will be sure to fulfill all your festive desires.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darden Restaurants#Restaurant Brands#S Corporation#Earnings Reports#Black Box Intelligence#Acrelec Americas#Restaurant Business#Owlt#Astrazeneca
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Burger King
TheStreet

Eggland's Best CEO Charlie Lanktree Announces Retirement

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best, the #1 branded egg in the U.S., announced today that CEO Charlie Lanktree plans to retire after having served the company for 32 years. As part of the final steps of a successful transition plan put in place several years ago, Kurt Misialek will be adding CEO to his current role as President of Eggland's Best, effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy