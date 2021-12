At one time or another, most of us fail at being good parents. Most of us just don't have the patience of Job. I don't, but my son somehow survived, and while he got swatted on the backside a few times, there were no beatings - although a co-worker who got sacked by the publisher called the DHS and falsely reported them for revenge. My sister Lisa and brother Kevin are very patient and tolerant. Lisa doesn't really believe in spanking. She says it sends the message that violence is a good way to solve problems, and given that murder is the method of choice for solving even disputes over parking spaces and imagined threats, I won't argue the point.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO