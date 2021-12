A Wilmington man will spend 30 years in prison for is role in a scheme to kidnap and kill a woman and the shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander. Ryan Bacon, 37, who goes by the nickname "Buck 50," was one of six men indicted for the June 2017 incident. He pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to several charges - including conspiracy to kidnap, stalking and a weapons offense.

