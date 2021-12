LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a shooting in Wilmington on Monday that injured a 9-year-old girl and took the life of a 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado, Jenny Romero, the boy’s mother, is speaking out. “He was very innocent, very sweet and loving child,” the grieving mother, who didn’t want her face shown on camera, said. “You don’t know what pain we feel now.” Crime scene outside Wilmington Park Elementary on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (credit: CBS) The 12-year-old was killed just before 5 p.m. Monday outside Wilmington Park Elementary School. His mother said Alvarado was with her wife, Evelin, picking up his 10-year-old brother...

