HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay’s forthcoming Lakers scripted series, fresh with an official new title: “Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.” Previously titled “Showtime” for the powerhouse team’s “showtime era,” during which they won five championships, the new title doesn’t pack quite the same punch but is perhaps less confusing considering it’s an HBO show. McKay is fresh on viewers’ minds right now as his star-studded satire “Don’t Look Up” hits theaters December 10 and Netflix December 24. Whether that momentum will propel him through a fruitful awards season is yet to be...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO