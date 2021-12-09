Throwback Thursday: Opryland Amusement Park

After canceling 2020's show, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) returned with its massive trade show and conference in November. Booths from nearly 900 companies, ranging from roller coaster manufacturers to animatronics designers to cotton candy machine vendors filled the cavernous Orange County Convention Center. Over 28,000 people roamed the scores of aisles filled with attraction prototypes, full-size, working rides, and hundreds of other displays.
