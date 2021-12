Let me offer you a peek behind the CelticsBlog curtain. At 7:24 p.m. ET, moments before the Boston Celtics tipped off tonight’s tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks, Keith Smith sent the following message in our staff Slack chat: “I have nothing to back this, nor should I feel this way, but I feel like the Celtics are getting a win tonight.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO