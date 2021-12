Roman Reigns is on the best run of his WWE career so far, as he is dominating in the ring, in merchandise, and in star power. The Tribal Chief is one of the reasons SmackDown has become WWE's flagship show, and now Reigns has surpassed an impressive milestone held by a WWE Hall of Fame and Legend. That Legend is Bret Hart, who was number 9 on the Combined Title Reigns list with 650 combined days, but Reigns has surpassed Hart with a reign of 651 days, moving into that spot. Reigns has been WWE Champion three times and Universal Champion twice, tieing Hart's five title reigns.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO