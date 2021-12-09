Savarese's history with NYCFC dates back to Cosmos days

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied: An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.

