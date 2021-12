BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The stage is being set for what will be a chilly pattern that will continue through the weekend. The approaching front that is bringing snow to the region tonight will not last very long. The best chance of snow sticking to the roads will occur just prior to the Thursday morning commute. It’s the cold air in the wake of this storm that will keep our temperatures just below normal this weekend with highs in the mid 30’s.

