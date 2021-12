The Cannon Falls Bombers dance team hosted18 teams for their home High Kick Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4, and placed in the top-4 in both High Kick and Jazz. The Bombers varsity team finished third in both categories. Lake City took first in High Kick with Lac Qui Parle Valley-Dawson Boyd in second and Goodhue in fourth. For Jazz, Lac Qui Parle Valley-Dawson Boyd finished first with Lake City the runner-up and Wabasha Kellogg behind Cannon Falls in fourth.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO