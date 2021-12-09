ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting

By AP News
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
AFP

Officer who murdered George Floyd pleads guilty to violating his rights

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating the African-American man's civil rights –- his first acknowledgement of criminal wrongdoing in the case. "Before the tragic and needless death of George Floyd, there was little expectation that a white police officer would ever be held accountable for murdering a Black man," he said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abccolumbia.com

Trial continues for the shooting death of Daunte Wright

ABC NEWS– The trial of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter continues in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, after emotional testimony Thursday. The woman who was riding in Wright’s car breaking down as she described her frantic effort to try and save him after the fatal shot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtmj.com

Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright with her gun when she said she meant to use her Taser was fully trained in her department’s policies on the proper use of force, including the stun guns, a police commander testified Tuesday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wtmj.com

Expert: Kim Potter was not justified in using deadly force

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter’s use of deadly force against Daunte Wright was not appropriate, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at the former suburban Minneapolis police officer’s manslaughter trial, undercutting a defense argument that she would have been justified in shooting Wright even if she didn’t mean to.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
New York Post

Video shows woman ambush cop outside Bronx precinct house: police

Video obtained by The Post shows the moment a woman suddenly attacked an NYPD officer in front of a Bronx precinct station house and how the cop wrestled her to the ground, police said Sunday. The footage shows suspect Penelope Hernandez, 29, of Decatur Avenue casually walking up the stairs...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis#Brooklyn#Attorneys#Ap
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtmj.com

Saturday shootings leave one dead, four injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – A pregnant woman is dead, a teenager is fighting for his life and three other people are hurt following three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. The fatal shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man both showed up at the hospital, but the woman passed away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan boy charged with fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School mouthed “I love you” to his wife Tuesday as the couple appeared in court to face involuntary manslaughter charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy