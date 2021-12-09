ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert Murdoch buys sprawling ranch in Beaverhead County

By DUNCAN ADAMS
Independent Record
 6 days ago

Billionaire news mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall Murdoch, confirmed Thursday that they had purchased the sprawling Beaverhead Ranch in Beaverhead County from Matador Cattle Co., an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries. Both the Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported that the sale price was $200 million....

DILLON, Mont. (AP) — Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has bought a large cattle ranch in southwest Montana near Yellowstone National Park from a subsidiary of Koch Industries. The Beaverhead Ranch is spread across more than 500 square miles of private and leased land. Located south of Dillon, Montana,...
Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry, paid $200 million to buy a Montana ranch home to 12,000 cattle from the founder of Koch Industries, marking the biggest such sale in the state’s history. The Murdochs purchased the 340,000-acre Beaverhead Ranch from Matador Cattle Company, a subsidiary of Koch Industries,...
Let’s say you’re a politically influential billionaire and you have a sprawling ranch you’d like to part ways with. Who’s your target buyer for such a property? Based on one recent real-life example, the answer is “another politically influential billionaire.” Such is one of the takeaways from the news that Rupert Murdoch recently bought a ranch in Montana from Koch Industries. In other words, it’s the Succession/Yellowstone crossover episode no one expected.
Click here to read the full article. Billionaire media honcho Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry have quietly picked up a roughly 345,000-acre working cattle ranch in southwest Montana from the Koch family, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Situated south of the city of Dillon, near Yellowstone National Park, the off-market transaction netted the Koch Industries subsidiary Matador Cattle Co. a jaw-dropping $200 million in what is reportedly the priciest and largest land deal in the state’s history — dwarfing the sale earlier this year of the approximately 80,000-acre Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman, which went under contract...
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Holmes Hit Up Rupert Murdoch to Kill WSJ’s Theranos Story

On her first day of cross-examination by prosecutors during her fraud trial, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes admitted that she tried to get News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch to kill a Wall Street Journal story into the company’s proclaimed revolutionary blood-testing technology. The jury was shown an email Holmes sent to Murdoch in September 2015, about a month before the story was published, in which she also tried to loop in editor-in-chief Gerard Baker. “As I’ve reflected on this, I thought that were I in your shoes I would want to know/be in the loop on this one,” Holmes wrote to him. “We are very much hoping that Gerard will meet with our team.” Holmes admitted on the stand the way she handled the story was “a disaster.” The story’s writer, John Carreyrou, told CNBC Tuesday, “I stand by every line of what I wrote.”
BUSINESS

