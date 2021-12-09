ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ahn Hyo Seob and Jeon Yeo Bin in Talks for the K-drama Remake of TW-drama Someday or One Day

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, this casting if true is going to generate so much discussion. I won’t say controversy but it’s definitely one of those casting choices that doesn’t immediate go “Yes, perfect pick!” K-ent is reporting that the K-drama remake of critically acclaimed hit TW-drama Someday or...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

ATEEZ' Hongseok in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Aquaman'

ATEEZ' Hongseok is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Aquaman'. 'Aquaman' is based on the popular Kakao webtoon of the same name, which has accumulated over 180 million reads. The series follows the youth of Ji Sung Joon and Sinnaru, who've been friends for 9 years, and love beyond gender. Hongseok is set to play the role of Ji Sung Joon, a magical character with a variety of charms.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Blackpink's Jisoo stars in new trailer for Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop

Blackpink star Jisoo's upcoming drama Snowdrop has given fans a glimpse of her character in its new trailer. South Korean television network JTBC has shared a teaser of the romantic and historical drama starring the singer and actor Jung Hae-in. The show will stream on Disney+ in the UK. Set...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals New K-Drama with Squid Games' Gong Yoo

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will star in Netflix's new K-drama this month. K-drama fans may have to wait a long time before they Squid Game Season 2 arrives on Netflix, but one of the stars from Season 1 will be returning in another show this month. The show will feature astronauts sent on a mission that's not all that it appears, and Squid Game actor Gong Yoo will play a pivotal role in the upcoming k-drama.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hsu
Soompi

20 December K-Drama Premieres To Add Joy To Your Holidays

Cast: Shin So Hyun, Bae Jin Young (CIX), Han Ye Ji, Ahn Se Min, Jung Hyun Ji, Kim Na Young, Yoo Hye Jin, Lee Jong Hyuk, Lee Seung Gyu, etc. Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. KST. “User Not Found” is a drama about two female transfer students...
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Yeo Jin Gu and Moon Ga Young Confirmed for tvN Fantasy Romance and Suspense Drama Link

This is certainly great news to start the week. K-ent has a new drama pairing lined up with Yeo Jin Gu and Moon Gao Young, the two now being confirmed for the upcoming K-drama Link. It will be announced shortly but the two have been connected to the project for a few months now. This project late last year was in discussions with Kim Sun Ho but he ended up doing Hometown Cha Cha Cha and the project went through different iterations. It’s about a man who develops the ability to feel what women are feeling and his strange, romantic, and suspenseful romance with the female lead. Directing is the PD from Remember You (Hello Monster) and the screenwriter of Remember You who also wrote Suspicious Partner. Sounds like the right production team for this multi-genre story and of course love the two leads cast.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

7 Binge Worthy K-Dramas For Beginners

Have you never watched a Kdrama in your life but want to give it a try as everyone around you is talking a lot about it? There are too many recommendations, and you don’t know which series to start with? Well, no worries! We have got you covered. Firstly let...
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

11 Cute And Sweet High School Romance K-Dramas

There is something about a K-drama set in high school that gives us so many feelings of nostalgia and longing. The innocence of the characters and passion in which they love are endearing and charming to say the least. Seeing the journey of the characters become adults and experience love for the first time will give anyone butterflies. With winter and the holidays right around the corner, what better way to spend the time than snuggling up to some sweet high school K-dramas?
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Someday Or One Day#Drama#Yeo#Lovers Of The Red Sky#Office Blind Date
Soompi

12 Of The Coolest And Baddest Female Warriors In K-Dramas

There’s nothing like seeing a female lead in a K-drama who kicks some serious butt. There have been a fair share of actresses who have showcased their charisma through these types of roles, and it only makes us admire them even more. Some of the actresses even do their own stunts and trained vigorously for months in preparation for their respective roles. Here are 12 of the coolest and baddest female warriors in K-dramas.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Coupang Legal Thriller Drama One Ordinary Day with Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won Off to Positive Critic and Audience Reviews

I may have beloved baes among K-actors and K-actresses but even then I have to be in the mood for their projects whether it’s genres I like or not. Kim Soo Hyun is back to start December with his thriller murder mystery and legal wrangling drama One Ordinary Day based on the BBC series Criminal Justice. It premiered last week on streaming platform Coupang Play and to date has released 4-episodes out of an 8-episode run. He’s even paired with everyone’s favorite Chajumma Cha Seung Won so it’s a double treat but I’m so far removed from wanting to watch a dark, twisty, and gritty drama I haven’t started it yet. Sorry Soo Hyun-nie but unni will get to it soon I promise! There hasn’t been that much buzz around it though, likely from the serious subject matter and the fact that it’s a streaming only drama and on a small platform. But the audience reviews and from the critics have all been glowing so it may end up a quality niche success.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho Talks About New Drama “Moonshine” + Heaps Praise On Girl’s Day’s Hyeri

Yoo Seung Ho has shared his thoughts on his upcoming KBS drama “Moonshine”!. “Moonshine” is a new drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: “Happiness” Cast Enjoy Their Final Days Of Filming And Bid Farewell To The Drama

TvN’s “Happiness” shared a final behind-the-scenes video for the last two episodes!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set in the near future inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Soompi

Bora Confirmed To Star In Ahn Eun Jin’s Upcoming Drama “The One And Only”

On December 9, it was confirmed that Bora will be starring in JTBC’s “The One and Only.”. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. She joins Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet‘s Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook In Talks To Star In New Romance Drama

Lee Jin Wook has been offered a leading role in a new romance drama!. On December 8, Lee Jin Wook’s agency BH Entertainment clarified reports that the actor had signed on to play the male lead in the upcoming drama “Marriage White Paper” (literal translation). A representative...
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

K-dramas Vincenzo and Hometown Cha Cha Cha Sold by Studio Dragon for Overseas Drama Remakes

Hhhmmm, this feels like a money grab from production company Studio Dragon but it could be net positive if the end products work for those viewer tastes. Hit K-dramas Vincenzo and Hometown Cha Cha Cha have been licensed for overseas international remakes, though no word yet on which country(ies). I feel both dramas are uniquely Korean, the former for that twist on the mafia revenge yarn set in the rich and powerful world of chaebols, and the latter for the slice-of-life Korean emotional baggage and small town quirks. I don’t see any need for remakes other than for the production company to milk the success in different forums, as it’s also announced the Vincenzo will have NFT goodies and also hold a Japan exhibition while Hometown has partnered with the Korean Tourism Bureau to film a VR film and promote the seaside locale as a tourist destination. In terms of casting the roles of the leads for those two dramas, the only one I think would be hard pressed to beat the original and/or add a different or better twist to it is trying to top Song Joong Ki‘s charismatic and powerful turn as Vincenzo Cassano.
MOVIES
Journal & Topics

Comedy Turns To Drama In ‘Telemarketer’

“Death of a Telemarketer” (87 mins; Rated R for language, some violence and thematic material). 6 out of 10. Some of you may recall the 2018 social satire comedy “Sorry to Bother You” starring Lakeith Stanfield as an unscrupulous, unethical telemarketer who adopted a means of convincing naïve people to buy things they didn’t need and who went to extreme measures to con his way up the ladder success in his highly competitive office. You don’t have to look any further than “Death of a Telemarketer” to see the identical footprint of a character as shallow as the one portrayed in this film — the very funny and talented Lamorne Morris channeling the same kind of skin-deep persona…a flimflam man. He’s a fast-talking con-artist who’d sell his mother’s furnishings in order to lock down a sale. Set in the competitive world of selling things to gullible customers who stupidly pick up the phone from unknown callers, he has found a way to smooth-talk, and dupe, his customers into forking over money for shady, unreliable products. It’s an art form he’s perfected.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Ahn Bo Hyun Steps in for Kim Sun Ho in Romance Movie 2 O’Clock Date with Yoona While Lee Hyun Woo Takes Over in Ensemble Film Dog Days

One out of three isn’t bad for K-actor Kim Sun Ho in crafting his slow comeback, and it looks like all projects are moving forward one with him and two without him. After his October scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Sun Ho will remain filming the movie Sad Tropics but has been confirmed to be replaced in his other two scheduled movies 2 O’Clock Date and Dog Days. For the romance suspense movie 2 O’Clock Date with Yoona as the female lead, the new male lead will be Ahn Bo Hyun, continuing his high profile year in 2021 with Kairos, Yumi’s Cells, and My Name. For the other movie the ensemble piece Dog Days about a variety of characters and their dog interactions, totally my type of movie, Kim Sun Ho’s role will now be played by Lee Hyun Woo. Both movies are slated to film in early 2022 and for Kim Sun Ho he’s scheduled to start filming Sad Tropics with costars Go Ara and Kim Kang Woo in the near future.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

45 K-Dramas You'll Be Completely Hooked On

If you're not watching Korean dramas, better known as K-dramas, then you're missing out in several ways. First, there's the big-picture, cultural impact to consider: K-dramas have become a worldwide phenomenon, and if you're going to be a pop culture connoisseur/productive denizen of the entertainment-loving internet—and you're here, so you obviously are both of those things—then you need to be versed in all things K-drama. And then there's the more important reason to watch K-dramas: They are addictive and amazing, and you'll thank yourself for adding them to your pop culture diet.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Kim Nam Gil Grows Out His Hair and Expands His Ability to Criminal Profiling in First Posters and Stills for SBS Fri-Sat Drama Through the Darkness

I’m glad this drama is starting after the new year in 2022 because it definitely seems too dark and serious for a Christmas holiday start. With that said, SBS is likely looking forward to the arrival of police procedural Through the Darkness (Those Who Read Hearts of Evil) on the next Fri-Sat slot to see if it can revive the flagging ratings of currently airing Now, We are Breaking Up. This will be the first of the one-two punch of male lead Kim Nam Gil in 2022 as he’s also going to drop fantasy horror drama Island on tvN in the coming summer, but first this drama where he plays a top criminal profiler adept at reading the minds of serial killers. Haha, I would have loved to see a cross-over to Mouse. This drama is adapted from a novel by a real life criminal profiler and Kim Nam Gil is going for the serious on the outside but don’t forget the hair conditioner look for this role because he’s definitely go the wavy locks going not sure why. I’m definitely curious about this drama and just ask that the police not be criminal stupid and leave it to the genius profiler to solve all the cases.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy