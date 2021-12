Throughout the year, you can witness the wonder of migratory whales in San Diego! There are a variety of whale watching tours to see whales off the coast of San Diego, whether you want to get up close and personal or just observe them from a distance from the shore. When Is the Best Time to Go Whale Watching In San Diego? San Diego boasts a sparkling shoreline that is alive with marine life activity throughout the year. From mid-December to April, enjoy the greatest whale watching experience as grey whales travel from feeding sites in Alaska to Baja California and back....

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO