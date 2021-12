The accrediting authority for colleges and universities in the South is continuing its University of Florida inquiry and sending a special evaluation committee to the institution after determining enough factual information may exist to support "significant noncompliance" with its academic freedom standard. According to a Wednesday letter sent to UF President W. Kent Fuchs from President Belle S. Wheelan of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the special committee will conduct an on-site review determining UF's compliance with the SACSCOC principles of...

COLLEGES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO