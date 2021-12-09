ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme and Obtaining Funds from Stolen and Altered U.S. Treasury Check

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, N.J. – A Middlesex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for fraudulently receiving Payment Protection Program (PPP) funds and depositing a stolen and altered U.S. Treasury check, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Bernard Lopez, 40, previously pleaded guilty...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Sussex County Man Sentenced to 64 Months in Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $5.6 Million Loan Meant to Help Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWARK, N.J. – A Sussex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 64 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of over $5 million, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Azhar Sarwar Rana, 31, of Newton, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Hudson County couple charged with operating Ponzi scheme

NEWARK, N.J. – A former Hudson County, New Jersey, couple was sentenced today for operating a Ponzi scheme in which they defrauded approximately 30 investors by making extraordinary guarantees about investment returns and then used the money for extravagant purchases and to pay off other victims, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Former New Jersey Democrat party leaders heading to prison for tax evasion

CAMDEN, N.J. – Dennis Long, a former Cumberland County Democrat leader, and a former elected freeholder is heading to prison for tax evasion. A Cumberland County, New Jersey-based attorney was sentenced today to 14 months in prison for evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income generated from his law firm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Criminal charges filed against administrators of New Jersey’s women’s “rape prison”

TRENTON, NJ – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced criminal charges against Department of Corrections Associate Administrator Sean St. Paul and four correctional police officers—a major and three senior officers—related to an incident in which inmates were assaulted and seriously injured at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on Jan. 12, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy