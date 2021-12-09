Watch: The Game Awards 2021 Live

MAMA Awards 2021 is live: Are you know that There are many ways to watch the MAMA Awards with or without cable. All of the MAMA Awards main performances will air on The VLive. These will begin at 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m night. The Mnet Asian Music Awards will not be on any other unofficial channel during the event. Of course, you can stream it online too. There is an official live stream of the Mnet Asian Music Awards online. YouTube (Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 & KCON Official). VLive is on hand with all the live stream information, including when, where, and how to watch the MAMA Awards 2021 live.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO