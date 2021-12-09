Watch: The Game Awards 2021 Live

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our new show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Jonathon Dornbush, host of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. This week we look ahead to the Game Awards and speculate about the game announcements we might see at the big show. Will we see more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Maybe a new look at Breath of the Wild 2? Will Horizon Forbidden West's robot dinosaurs make an appearance? We'll also discuss some Black Friday news about a little console that's got big sales numbers. Oh, and poll results!
