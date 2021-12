FREEHOLD – 73-year-old Michele Linzalone had never killed anyone before and have no idea where to start, so she started researching online, police are saying. According to a court document on file, the elder Linzalone performed 73 internet searches for 22 minutes before killing her husband and calling 9-1-1. NJ.com reported that Linzalone looked up the best methods for instantly killing a person. One of the websites she visited was, “Do you die instantly from a gunshot to the head? Do you feel any pain at all?”

