ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices in precautionary moves, citing the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Both teams made the announcements on Twitter.

Chicago forward Derrick Jones Jr. also entered the protocol Thursday, the fifth Bulls player in nine days to join the list.

Indiana has won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the protocol on Nov. 30 and team officials have not yet said whether anyone else has been ruled out. Indiana is scheduled to host Dallas on Friday.

The Raptors lost to Oklahoma City at home on Wednesday night and are scheduled to host the Knicks on Friday.

Toronto has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since the season began and the Raptors have said all of their players are fully vaccinated.

It’s already been a wild week for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game skid on Monday.

Then, in the midst of a season where the average attendance at Indiana’s home game sunk to 13,137 entering Wednesday, tied with Detroit for a league low, coach Rick Carlisle and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard opted to meet with their top players to address speculation about breaking up the team and rebuilding.

“Kevin and I made it clear we want to win with this team,” Carlisle said during a postgame availability in which he was coughing. “This team was put together with the idea this could work. We’ve been up against it with some injuries and bad luck, but that’s the NBA. Trades are always possible in this business and our guys know that.”

Players also were asked about the reports.

“My name is in a trade rumor every day,” said Myles Turner, last season’s league blocks champion. “That’s just part of the business.”

Now there are COVID-19 concerns, too.

A win Friday would give Indiana its first three-game winning streak of the season just in time for Golden State’s only visit this season Monday as Stephen Curry closes in on the league’s career record for 3-pointers. He needs 10 to break Ray Allen’s mark of 2,973 and if he doesn’t break it Saturday in Philadelphia, he could do it in Indy.

Indiana and Toronto aren’t the only teams affected by the pandemic despite 97% of all players being fully vaccinated, according to league officials.

Jones is averaging 7.0 points in his first season in Chicago. The other Bulls in the protocol are All-Star DeMar DeRozan and guards Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green. Resurgent Chicago had the Eastern Conference’s second-best record through Wednesday’s games and added guard Stanley Johnson to the roster with a 10-day contract.

Memphis guard Ja Morant and Denver guard Austin Rivers also remain out of action because of COVID-19. Both have already been ruled out for Thursday’s games.

And earlier this week, ESPN reported it had obtained an NBA memo that reminded teams that any unvaccinated players would not be allowed to travel to Toronto starting Jan. 15 because of new Canadian laws mandating all visitors entering the country be vaccinated. The report also said teams must provide the league office with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday.

___

More AP NBA: and

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and come into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16. Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of their players walking into the arena, and two-time MVP Steph Curry can be seen in the clip.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Coby White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Indiana Pacers#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy