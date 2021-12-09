Monrovia’s ‘Santa Tours’ gatherings continuing east of Myrtle Avenue Thursday night

Throughout this week, the City of Monrovia has gotten to enjoy Santa Tours, which officially started on Monday, Dec. 6 and is going through Friday, Dec. 10.

A daily night gathering in which Santa Claus and his friends tour several local neighborhoods on top of a decorated fire engine, Monrovia’s Santa Tours is an annual event to help citizens of the city get into the holiday spirit.

From 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., locals are encouraged to come out to the street Santa is touring and wave to him while listening to enjoyable holiday carols. And in order to not lose track of where he is, the city has installed a tracker on his sleigh to help families follow along on his whereabouts.

So far, Santa has visited three different Monrovia paths. On Monday, he visited the city streets south of Huntington Drive and west of Myrtle Avenue, including Valley Circle. On Tuesday Santa headed east of Myrtle and north of Foothill Boulevard. And on Wednesday, he will be going west of Myrtle, south of Foothill Boulevard and north of Huntington Drive.

On Thursday night, Santa will be heading east of Myrtle yet again, this time heading north of Duarte Road as well. His final day of travel will be on Friday, when he will finish his tours in the city streets west of Myrtle and north of Foothill Boulevard.

For a full look at the event’s scheduling, and to get access to the aforementioned tracker, visit the city’s official website at www.cityofmonrovia.org.