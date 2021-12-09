ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia’s ‘Santa Tours’ gatherings continuing east of Myrtle Avenue Thursday night

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
Throughout this week, the City of Monrovia has gotten to enjoy Santa Tours, which officially started on Monday, Dec. 6 and is going through Friday, Dec. 10.

A daily night gathering in which Santa Claus and his friends tour several local neighborhoods on top of a decorated fire engine, Monrovia’s Santa Tours is an annual event to help citizens of the city get into the holiday spirit.

From 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., locals are encouraged to come out to the street Santa is touring and wave to him while listening to enjoyable holiday carols. And in order to not lose track of where he is, the city has installed a tracker on his sleigh to help families follow along on his whereabouts.

So far, Santa has visited three different Monrovia paths. On Monday, he visited the city streets south of Huntington Drive and west of Myrtle Avenue, including Valley Circle. On Tuesday Santa headed east of Myrtle and north of Foothill Boulevard. And on Wednesday, he will be going west of Myrtle, south of Foothill Boulevard and north of Huntington Drive.

On Thursday night, Santa will be heading east of Myrtle yet again, this time heading north of Duarte Road as well. His final day of travel will be on Friday, when he will finish his tours in the city streets west of Myrtle and north of Foothill Boulevard.

For a full look at the event’s scheduling, and to get access to the aforementioned tracker, visit the city’s official website at www.cityofmonrovia.org.

Monrovia man discovers bear under his home — and believes it is ready to give birth

A bear, which a Monrovia man suspects is pregnant, has taken up residence under his house and may give birth soon. Jerry Shutman told City News Service he was awakened by his barking dog Monday morning and saw a bear, accompanied by her cub, “tearing up the grass and some of the plants that were nearby” in the backyard of his home in the 700 block of Oakglade Drive.
MONROVIA, CA
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 17-26

This time of year can be hectic but I hope you find some free time to have a little fun and spend time with family and friends. If you’re not quite sure what to do, or you want to do something other than just have dinner and go see a movie, read on for some of our recommendations.
PASADENA, CA
City of Pasadena announces Community Mediation Program

The City of Pasadena announced last week that they will be implementing a City Prosecutor Community Mediation Program. This program is designed to help in the early resolution of community disputes so that these disputes do not rise to the level of police, criminal justice or court involvement. The program...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Claus bringing cheer to Big Bear Snow Play on Dec. 18

Santa Claus will take a break from his busy schedule to go snow tubing at Big Bear Snow Play on Saturday, Dec. 18. The snow-covered hills at Southern California’s premier snow-tubing park provide a magical holiday ambiance. Children can visit with Santa inside the parks’ lodge to tell him their Christmas wish list.
LIFESTYLE
Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

