Jefferson County legislators move to rescind state of emergency, accuse Gray of cutting them out of discussions

WATERTOWN — A coalition of Jefferson County legislators is calling for a chance to review the county’s state of emergency declaration, criticizing Board Chairman Scott A. Gray for not including them in discussions before enacting the declaration.

Mr. Gray announced the state of emergency, with an attached mask requirement for county residents, during a press conference Wednesday morning, the day after the board’s December meeting. Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, said the press conference wasn’t announced until after the board meeting had concluded.

“Nobody other than Scott Gray knew that he was going to declare a state of emergency, implement a mask mandate,” Mr. Maxon said Thursday. “He did it without the advice and consent of the Board of Legislators, and he did it in such a way as to intentionally circumvent the oversight of the Board of Legislators.”

The state of emergency doesn’t include a mask mandate specifically, but an unenforced requirement for county residents to wear masks and socially distance in public. When announcing the move on Wednesday, Mr Gray said he specifically avoided using the word mandate.

Mr. Maxon, as well as Legislators Robert W. Cantwell III, R-Clayton; Daniel R. McBride, R-Carthage; John D. Peck, R-Carthage; James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium; Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams; Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown; Corey Y. Grant, R-Watertown; and Anthony J. Doldo, R-Watertown, submitted a letter to County Administrator and Clerk of the Board Robert F. Hagemann III on Thursday, asking him to call a special meeting of the board this coming Tuesday.

Their letter includes two resolutions, one that calls for Mr. Gray to rescind the state of emergency and, should he refuse, be immediately ordered to resign as chairman, and a second to censure Mr. Gray.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the state of emergency, and we will be introducing a resolution that will rescind or amend the state of emergency in Jefferson County,” Mr. Maxon said.

That resolution is intended to be altered and amended by legislators throughout their discussion, Mr. Maxon said, and could completely revoke the state of emergency, amend it or leave it the same.

He said he could be convinced of the value of the state of emergency, and he simply wants a chance to debate the issue as a governing member of the Board of Legislators.

“(Scott’s) role is to be the chairman of a 15-person board who governs by consensus, not by dicta,” Mr. Maxon said.

The legal authority of the board to amend the state of emergency is fuzzy here. Under state law, states of emergency are declared by the chief elected officer of the municipality declaring the emergency. Mr. Gray, as board chairman, is the county’s chief elected officer. But, he is elected to his post by the Board of Legislators itself, and the board can pass resolutions that direct him to take specific actions.

Mr. Maxon said that if the board lacks the authority to directly amend the state of emergency, it will pass a resolution that directs Mr. Gray to make the changes they desire.

“If the chairman wants to directly defy the will of the Board of Legislators, then that’s a very different discussion the board will have to have,” Mr. Maxon said.

Legislator Peck, who is among those who signed the letter requesting next week’s board meeting, has very specific goals for Tuesday’s meeting.

“I am absolutely not interested in rescinding, merely modifying one particular word, and that would be ‘required,’” Mr. Peck said.

He said he wants to see the state of emergency’s mask requirement to become a mask suggestion.

“People have been telling me they understand, they know what is going on here,” Mr. Peck said. “I think we have a clear understanding of what we’re getting into here.”

Mr. Peck said he doesn’t support the motion to censure Mr. Gray.

“That is absolutely not justified, and I’ll make that quite clear,” he said.

Mr. Peck said he was made aware of the issues that led to the announcement of the state of emergency — a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, a lack of available beds at area hospitals and an overstretched emergency medical service — as the chair of the county’s Health and Human Services Committee.

However, he said he would have preferred Mr. Gray consult with the Board of Legislators before declaring the emergency.

“I wasn’t entirely clear where we were going to fall on this,” Mr. Peck said. “Signing the executive order is the responsibility of the chairman, that’s his role, but I wish he consulted more colleagues on it.”

On Thursday, Mr. Gray stood by his decision to declare the state of emergency.

Mr. Gray said that no matter what steps he took on Wednesday, Mr. Maxon would likely have led a push back against his actions. Mr. Gray and Mr. Maxon have made no secret of their distaste for one another’s legislative style in recent months, and Mr. Gray said this most recent move to revoke the state of emergency and censure him is just another in a long line of political attacks.

He said the state of emergency is imperative at this moment, as the county’s health care services are nearing failure under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is seeing more cases of COVID-19 than ever, and more people are entering local hospitals for the disease at a time when staffing levels are at their lowest. Hospitals have been unable to take emergency patients for hours at a time, with reports of ambulances waiting over an hour and a half for their patients to be seen, or having to drive as far as Westchester County, New York City or Buffalo to have their patients seen.

“The important part of this was the people who were there Wednesday, the hospital executives, public health, Fort Drum,” Mr. Gray said. “They’re the key component; this is about them.”

He said he had chosen not to announce the state of emergency early, during the board’s Tuesday meeting, so as not to preempt or overshadow the reason for it. He said he wanted the hospitals, public health officials and Fort Drum officials present, to make clear why the state of emergency is necessary.

Mr. Gray said he’s made it no secret that he’s been considering a state of emergency, mentioning the possibility in multiple interviews with media outlets lately.

“Not a single legislator has called me asking what the current conditions are,” he said. “Nobody has raised their hand to ask about the issues, and I’m in the media every day about it.”

He said all 14 other legislators were invited to his Wednesday announcement, but only Mr. Ferris and Legislator Phillip N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria Bay, showed up.

Mr. Gray said he’s still unsure if he will attend Tuesday’s meeting. If he doesn’t, Board Vice Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, will run the meeting.

“I’m not interested in anything Jeremiah Maxon has to say,” he said.

Mr. Gray explained that, as it stands now, the nine legislators do not have the power to bring their two resolutions to the floor yet, as 10 legislators’ votes are required to bring a resolution before the board outside of the normal rules. Mr. Gray said it’s not currently clear if any other legislators will support this move.

Mr. Gray reiterated that the state of emergency and mask requirement are necessary steps to stabilize the county’s health care system, which is flagging under the stress of responding to the ongoing pandemic.

“I stand by my decision, in conjunction with the professionals in this community,” Mr. Gray said. “These decisions are difficult. They’re not popular all the time.”