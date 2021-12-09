ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chindata Learns Investor Relations Lesson After Keeping CEO Departure a Mystery

By The Bamboo Works
 6 days ago
• Last Friday, Chindata abruptly announced founder Jing Ju had resigned as CEO without saying why, sparking a massive selloff in its stock. • The data center operator hosted a conference call several days later to explain Ju’s departure was because of disagreement on strategy. By Warren Yang....

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Benzinga

