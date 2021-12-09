ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC lawmakers pass bill giving noncitizens right to vote

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4bD4_0dIoCEfi00
1 of 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Noncitizens in New York City would gain the right to vote in municipal elections under a measure approved Thursday by the City Council that would give access to the ballot box to 800,000 green card holders and so-called Dreamers.

Only a potential veto from Mayor Bill de Blasio stood in the way of the measure becoming law, but the Democrat has said he would not veto it. It’s unclear whether the bill might face legal challenges.

The Council’s vote was a historic moment for an effort that had long languished.

Councilman Francisco Moya, whose family hails from Ecuador, choked up as he spoke in support of the bill.

“This is for my beautiful mother who will be able to vote for her son,” said Moya, while joining the session by video with his immigrant mother at his side.

More than a dozen communities across the United States already allow noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont. But New York City is the largest place by far to give voting rights to noncitizens.

Noncitizens still wouldn’t be able to vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in the state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.

The city’s move could enflame the national debate over voting rights, particularly among some who wrongly assert that rampant fraud by noncitizens has taken place in federal elections.

Last year, Alabama, Colorado and Florida adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like the one in New York City. Arizona and North Dakota already had prohibitions on the books.

“The bill we’re doing today will have national repercussions,” said the council’s majority leader, Laurie Cumbo, a Democrat who opposed the bill. She expressed concern that the measure could diminish the influence of African American voters.

Legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants. The measure would allow noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the U.S., including so-called “Dreamers,” to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.

“It is no secret, we are making history today. 50 years down the line when our children look back at this moment they will see a diverse coalition of advocates who came together to write a new chapter in New York City’s history by giving immigrant New Yorkers the power of the ballot,” Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, a main sponsor of the bill, said in a statement after Thursday’s vote.

The law would direct the Board of Elections to draw up an implementation plan by July, including voter registration rules and provisions that would create separate ballots for municipal races to prevent noncitizens from casting ballots in federal and state contests. Noncitizens wouldn’t be allowed to vote until elections in 2023.

Even if de Blasio were to decide to veto the bill, there was enough support to override it. The measure would become law by default if the mayor decides not to act on it. Incoming mayor Eric Adams has said he supports the bill.

City Councilman Joseph Borelli, the Republican leader, said a legal challenge is likely. Opponents say the council lacks the authority on its own to grant voting rights to noncitizens and should have first sought action by state lawmakers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Citizenship agency charts new course with fiscal challenges

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A month before being named to lead President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team at the Department of Homeland Security, Ur Jaddou said the top priority at its agency that grants citizenship and visas should be a better handle on its roller-coaster finances. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was on the brink of furloughing nearly 70% of its 20,000 employees that summer when, almost overnight, it declared it would end the year with a large surplus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Young Americans motivated to make change: AP-NORC, MTV poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are plenty of reasons for Sebastian Garcia to feel downbeat about the future. After his family immigrated from Mexico, he was raised on a farm in northwest Texas, where he says there aren’t many racial slurs he hasn’t heard. When the now-24-year-old graduated from college, he decided to become an educator. But the first few years of his teaching career have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced his public school system to close for months.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Cumbo
Person
Francisco Moya
Person
Bill De Blasio
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

684K+
Followers
362K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy