Local high school teachers and 4-H leaders may see the area’s streams, lakes, caves and springs differently after undergoing training with geoscientists at Missouri S&T. A new Missouri S&T program, titled “Getting your feet wet: Advancing geoscience education using water-based field experiences,” aims to increase recruitment of students into this field and overcome an awareness gap by training high school teachers on how to integrate geoscience field activities into the classroom. Thanks to a National Science Foundation grant, these educators will become more aware of geosciences as a potential career pathway for their students.

ROLLA, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO