Who knew the Women’s Tennis Association can pave new frontiers and take a stand that more powerful corporations can’t — or perhaps more appropriately, won’t?. The International Olympic Committee “buckles under just the thought of losing business in China,” Christine Brennan, USA Today sports columnist, told CNN. “The NBA buckled under the pressure. And here’s the WTA saying enough is enough. Standing up, doing what’s right.”

