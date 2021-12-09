Why This NBA Team is the Perfect Destination For Damian Lillard
Colin Cowherd: “My takeaway has always been that Damian Lillard is great but the only piece that Portland has to start a rebuild is Dame. You’re not going to get a lot with anybody else. The CELTICS are a perfect fit. We have to be completely honest even when we love a player. This year he makes $39 million, next year he makes $42 million, and the next year he makes $45 million. Then he has a player option where he makes almost $50 million. He wants two more years and I couldn’t give it to him. Why? He’s a smaller athlete and he’s a 'one end of the floor' athlete. He’s not having a great season. That doesn’t bother me a ton, but he is. He also played four years in college and put a lot of wear and tear on those tires carrying Weber State. Now he carries the Blazers franchise. He is not a young body. This is why a Celtics trade works [Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and 3 first-round picks for Lillard]. Boston has somebody who is a little bit the opposite of Dame, his name is Jayson Tatum. Where Dame has great leadership skills, that’s the knock on Tatum, he’s just talented. Dame is an older body, Tatum is only 23. Dame isn’t great on the defensive end of the floor, Tatum is fine. If Dame needs to be your number one every night, then you’re the Portland Trailblazers. In Boston, he can be a one occasionally, a 1A a lot of nights, and then other nights he’s a two. That feels like a team that could get to the Finals.” (Full Video Above)
Listen to Colin Cowherd explore a potential Damian Lillard blockbuster trade, as Colin believes there’s a trade offer out there that could save the Blazers, franchise while turning another team into an NBA Finals contender overnight.
