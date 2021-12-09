ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Why This NBA Team is the Perfect Destination For Damian Lillard

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LaryF_0dIoAwzu00

Colin Cowherd: “My takeaway has always been that Damian Lillard is great but the only piece that Portland has to start a rebuild is Dame. You’re not going to get a lot with anybody else. The CELTICS are a perfect fit. We have to be completely honest even when we love a player. This year he makes $39 million, next year he makes $42 million, and the next year he makes $45 million. Then he has a player option where he makes almost $50 million. He wants two more years and I couldn’t give it to him. Why? He’s a smaller athlete and he’s a 'one end of the floor' athlete. He’s not having a great season. That doesn’t bother me a ton, but he is. He also played four years in college and put a lot of wear and tear on those tires carrying Weber State. Now he carries the Blazers franchise. He is not a young body. This is why a Celtics trade works [Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and 3 first-round picks for Lillard]. Boston has somebody who is a little bit the opposite of Dame, his name is Jayson Tatum. Where Dame has great leadership skills, that’s the knock on Tatum, he’s just talented. Dame is an older body, Tatum is only 23. Dame isn’t great on the defensive end of the floor, Tatum is fine. If Dame needs to be your number one every night, then you’re the Portland Trailblazers. In Boston, he can be a one occasionally, a 1A a lot of nights, and then other nights he’s a two. That feels like a team that could get to the Finals.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explore a potential Damian Lillard blockbuster trade, as Colin believes there’s a trade offer out there that could save the Blazers, franchise while turning another team into an NBA Finals contender overnight.

'It's a B*tch Move': Former Redskins Players Rip RGIII For Tell-All Book

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 13

Colin Cowherd Admits Tua Tagovailoa is Proving Him Wrong

2021 Bowl Games: Schedules, Matchups, Info For College Football Postseason

Why Patrick Mahomes Has Lost His Mojo

Colin Cowherd Warns of a Potential Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Trade

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Played Their Best Game Of The Year Thanks To Some Tough Love By Ime Udoka

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have to yell and scream about the team’s defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills. Udoka essentially put together a documentary of everything he did not like from his team on that West Coast swing, highlighting all the times that the Celtics let the opposition do whatever they wanted on offense. There were lowlights aplenty, and the message was received loud and clear. On Monday night, in their return to TD Garden,...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Tatum and Brown lead the way: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Bucks

1. The 2021-22 Boston Celtics have proven to be impossible to figure out. Heading out west, the team looked like they were figuring things out. After a disastrous 1-4 road trip, they limped back home. So, of course Boston handled the Milwaukee Bucks with ease in the second half. It’s...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Marcus Smart
vgr.com

NBA 2K22 Season 3 Rewards: How to Get Free Damian Lillard Coach and Player Cards in MyTeam

With the NBA 2K22 Season 3 in full swing, it’s possible to unlock all sorts of rewards in MyTeam mode. These include various Level Rewards as you climb you’re way up to Level 40, and rewards given out for other modes. There are two different Damian Lillard cards you can add to your lineup during MyTeam Season 3. With one, you’ll have a high-powered Lillard in your lineup ready to score. The other is a special Damian Lillard Coach card, giving you Dame as your coach and a boost to your lineup. Here’s how to get both.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Nfl Teams#This Nba Team#Celtics#Weber State#Blazers#The Portland Trailblazers#Matchups
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
The Spun

Shaq Makes His Opinion On Steph Curry Very Clear

Warriors point guard Steph Curry has a chance to make history this Tuesday night. He’s just two 3s away from becoming the all-time 3-point leader. Tonight’s game between the Knicks and Warriors will air on TNT. With tipoff still a few hours away, Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Curry.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Reggie Miller drops truth bomb on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 3-point record

NBA legend Reggie Miller is just being realistic: he doesn’t think anyone will be able to break the 3-point record of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Heading to Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Curry is just two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record of 2973 triples. He is expected to claim the throne as the NBA’s 3-point shooting king at MSG, and when he does, Miller doesn’t see anyone from taking his place.
NBA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

5K+
Followers
695
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy