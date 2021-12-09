ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Gift ideas for hobbyists and hunters at Slot & Wing Hobbies and Hunters Haven

WCIA
 6 days ago

If you have a hobbies enthusiast or hunter on your shopping...

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbyists#Wcia
NBC News

DeSantis pushes bill targeting critical race theory in schools

WASHINGTON — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a new bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if their children are taught critical race theory in classrooms, which mirrors how Texas' abortion ban is enforced. DeSantis announced the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act" in Wildwood, Florida on Wednesday,...
WILDWOOD, FL
The Hill

Biden administration releases plan for tackling lead pipes

The Biden administration released a new plan for removing the country’s lead pipes on Thursday, and also said that it would allow a long-delayed Trump administration rule to take effect. The plan, announced Thursday in a fact sheet, notes that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will “begin to develop”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy