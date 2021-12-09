Aberdeen High School students hold Sit-In

Students at Aberdeen High School are fed up with how administrators are handling allegations of sexual assault. They held a protest today.

They say assaults and harassment by specific male students are being dismissed and not handled properly. In one instance a student says a group of male students were harassing female students in and out of school. Students who made posters calling specific students out were suspended or given detention while the school went into lock down on Tuesday. Students say the school held an assembly today in response to their walk out.

"They weren't worried about it last week, they weren't worried about it the first week before that, they weren't the first month of school when some of these sexual assault allegations were going on, they worry about it now, now because the media is here and because its this big show they want to put on."

We reached out to Harford County Public Schools for a statement, but haven't heard back.