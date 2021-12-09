ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen High School students hold Sit-In

By Harrington Gardiner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV6Eq_0dIoA4rH00

Students at Aberdeen High School are fed up with how administrators are handling allegations of sexual assault. They held a protest today.

They say assaults and harassment by specific male students are being dismissed and not handled properly. In one instance a student says a group of male students were harassing female students in and out of school. Students who made posters calling specific students out were suspended or given detention while the school went into lock down on Tuesday. Students say the school held an assembly today in response to their walk out.

"They weren't worried about it last week, they weren't worried about it the first week before that, they weren't the first month of school when some of these sexual assault allegations were going on, they worry about it now, now because the media is here and because its this big show they want to put on."

We reached out to Harford County Public Schools for a statement, but haven't heard back.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
Local
Maryland Education
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy