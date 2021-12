SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into an unknown substance exposure to the dogs in the San Angelo Animal Shelter. According to a press release from the City of San Angelo, around Saturday, Nov. 13, there was an exposure of an unknown substance to the City’s canine population, resulting in the deaths of three dogs and widespread illness in dogs throughout the shelter.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO