Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs is being remembered this week for his impressive contributions to Colorado (from water law to poetry), but Hobbs’ craziest and most powerful impact on the state was unintentional: In 2010, former U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis (R-CO) plagiarized Hobbs’ work, leading to a scandal that knocked McInnis out of the gubernatorial race that year, and opened the door for John Hickenlooper to become Colorado’s governor when he otherwise arguably would have been defeated by McInnis or another sentient Republican.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO