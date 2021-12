“We’re already helping customers shave off hours of manual [sales tax] work, and with newer features like pro forma invoices for tax compliance, we’ve built a lot of adjacent features,” said CEO Christian Königsheim in an interivew. “The long-term vision is that we want to enable our customers to have their financial data accelerate their growth rather than holding them back. We want to give them competitive edge by automating tedious tasks, so that they don’t have to pay that much attention to compliance and regulation. We see this as a financial operating system for commerce.”

