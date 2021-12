Hey, I had a rough few days at work last week. Want to spend millions of dollars to make a movie about it?. I'm not seeing many hands and that's the issue with "Being the Ricardos." Nicole Kidman, the rare actor who says she chooses parts that scare her and actually walks that walk, plays the comic icon. Actually, it's two tricky roles: Lucy Ricardo, whom we see in re-creations of the 1950s series "I Love Lucy," and Ball. Offstage, the latter is shown as a smart, decisive businessperson who earned the respect of colleagues because she got things done.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO