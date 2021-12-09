ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePxn9_0dIo9UTQ00

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.

“This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated,” Morrison said in a statement.

After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country’s vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak.

Pfizer doses will be administered in the initial phase, while regulators assess the suitability of Moderna shots. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as Australia seeks to accelerate the rollout of booster shots after becoming one of the world’s most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, inoculating nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses. Some 70% of children aged 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated.

Authorities have been urging people to take the booster shot concerned about the new, more transmissible Omicron variant amid a steady rise in infections in Sydney, Australia’s largest city.

New South Wales state, which includes Sydney, reported 516 new cases on Friday, its biggest rise in two months.

Most were caused by the Delta variant but the number of Omicron infections has been creeping up since Australia reported its first case about two weeks ago. Some 50 cases have been detected so far, the majority in Sydney.

Australia has reported about 225,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,084 deaths, far fewer than many comparable countries.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
WORLD
The Independent

Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

Spain’s health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group.The European Medicines Agency’s decision opened the way for jabs to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils across the continent.The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15, two...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Reuters

Factbox: COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 in the EU

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Union rollout of the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds should begin Dec. 13, as countries are expanding their vaccination programmes to include young children amid concerns over the infections surge in the continent and the new Omicron variant. read more.
WORLD
wtaq.com

Swiss to start Pfizer/BioNTech jab for children aged 5-11 in January

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss health authorities will start administering the COVID-19 vaccination from Pfizer and BioNTech to children aged five to eleven from next month and recommended kids get two doses of the shot. “If they wish, parents or legal guardians can have their child vaccinated on the basis...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Germany vaccine panel OKs shots for children aged 5-11

Germany's independent vaccination advisory panel on Thursday said it was recommending COVID-19 shots for children aged 5 to 11 with pre-existing conditions or who are in close contact to vulnerable people. The expert panel also said that young kids without pre-existing conditions can be vaccinated if there is an "individual...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Omicron
Reuters

As COVID cases rise, Spain approves booster shots for over 40s

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain will administer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to people aged 40 and over, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, expanding the booster programme a day after its child vaccination campaign kicked off amid a sharp rise in cases. The ministry, which had already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Sweden cancel January training camp, friendly over COVID concerns

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has announced that it is cancelling the planned camps for its international teams in January and a proposed friendly with Finland due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Swedish men's team usually gathers a squad of...
SOCCER
mix929.com

Brazil health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 5 to 11

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday it has approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11 years old. The regulator said the benefits of mass-immunization far outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine. It remains unclear, however, as to when Brazil might roll out doses to this age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Children ages 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccinations: What this might mean for the holidays and the Omicron variant

Public Health Canada approved the use of Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Nov. 19. The decision was highly anticipated as parents — including one of the authors — have been waiting to protect school-age children in the face of growing SARS-CoV-2 positive cases and spare them from another interruption of the school year. (Children ages five to 11 represent 7.5 per cent of all the cases in Canada, with potentially life-threatening consequences.) As soon as the provincial online booking system became available on Nov. 23, Dasantila booked her daughter for an appointment over the weekend,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Reuters

Japan reports first domestically acquired Omicron infection

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan said on Thursday a staff member at a facility housing people found positive with coronavirus after arriving in the country had tested positive for Omicron, in the first case of a domestically-acquired infection of the variant. The infected person, a woman in her 30s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy