ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: A Colonial Christmas

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

The holiday season is underway in northern Michigan, and for this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Erin Murphy from the West Michigan Tourist Association highlights some of the festive fun going on in the area.

Santa at Black Star Farms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOvJF_0dIo8pmM00

Get into the holiday spirit and gather the family for a special brunch with Santa at Black Star Farms! Located in Suttons Bay, Black Star Farms has been festively decorated for the season, and is the perfect backdrop for this family-friendly strolling brunch. Their Santa Brunch event on Dec. 11 will also feature a cash bar serving mimosas and wines by the glass/bottle. And of course, Santa will be available for memorable photo opportunities and to hear your little one’s Christmas wishes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IziJt_0dIo8pmM00

The Enchanted Trail in Harbor Springs

The Enchanted Trail is opening at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The trail is a magical and relaxing two mile round trip walk starting at the Cross Country Center, and culminating at a rustic yurt that will feature s’mores, a bonfire, and warm drinks. During your trail walk, you’ll experience the magical soft warm glow of lights leading you along a beautifully lit winter trail. The trail will be open nightly every weekend from now through the end of February, and for some additional dates over holiday weekends, including the entire week following Christmas, Dec. 24-31. The experience allows guests to participate with snowshoes or without, as the trail will be groomed most days, and tickets can be purchased online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpTgb_0dIo8pmM00

A Colonial Christmas in Mackinaw City

On Saturday, Dec 11, join the Mackinac State Historic Parks for A Colonial Christmas in Mackinaw City. The event takes place from 4-7pm and will capture the traditions of the holidays from the 17th and 18th century. Lanterns will light the path at Colonial Michilimackinac, where storytellers will recount the various traditions of historic residents, share about the first Christmas at Mackinac in 1679, and see the church at Ste. Anne’s prepared for Christmas Mass as it would have been in the 18th century. Visitors can also create crafts to take home and the whole family is invited out on the Parade Ground for historic games. All the while, enjoy delicious holiday snacks located throughout the fort. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online, as well as at the door.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Harbor Springs, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Suttons Bay, MI
Government
City
Christmas, MI
City
Mackinaw City, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Murphy
9&10 News

High Winds, Power Outages In Northern Michigan Counties

There is a high wind warning Thursday, and 9&10 News is monitoring power outages across the area. Wind gusts could reach over 50 mph. Be sure to bring in lightweight holiday decorations as they are likely to get blown away. The worst conditions are expected along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

Pictured Rocks to Begin Charging 1st Entrance Fee in March

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will soon begin charging visitors entrance fees for the first time in the 55-year history of the tourist destination in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Park officials announced Monday that the park along Lake Superior will start charging visitor fees starting March...
MUNISING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Christmas Wishes#Colonial#West Michigan#Santa#The Cross Country Center#Lanterns
9&10 News

Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Squishy, Maya & P.J.

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!. This week we have Squishy, Maya and P.J.—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home. First up is Squishy!. Squishy is a young pit bull terrier. She is house trained...
PETS
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Help the Homeless for ‘Christmas on the Streets’ Event

Christmas is right around the corner, and there are so many people that won’t be celebrating or even seeing any kind of family. Inspired by a woman who has experienced homelessness herself, she makes it her responsibility to give back to the less fortunate every year. Remaining anonymous, she teams up with Michigan State Police for the ‘Christmas on the Streets’ evet in Traverse City.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy