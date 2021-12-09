What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: A Colonial Christmas

The holiday season is underway in northern Michigan, and for this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Erin Murphy from the West Michigan Tourist Association highlights some of the festive fun going on in the area.

Santa at Black Star Farms

Get into the holiday spirit and gather the family for a special brunch with Santa at Black Star Farms! Located in Suttons Bay, Black Star Farms has been festively decorated for the season, and is the perfect backdrop for this family-friendly strolling brunch. Their Santa Brunch event on Dec. 11 will also feature a cash bar serving mimosas and wines by the glass/bottle. And of course, Santa will be available for memorable photo opportunities and to hear your little one’s Christmas wishes!

The Enchanted Trail in Harbor Springs

The Enchanted Trail is opening at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The trail is a magical and relaxing two mile round trip walk starting at the Cross Country Center, and culminating at a rustic yurt that will feature s’mores, a bonfire, and warm drinks. During your trail walk, you’ll experience the magical soft warm glow of lights leading you along a beautifully lit winter trail. The trail will be open nightly every weekend from now through the end of February, and for some additional dates over holiday weekends, including the entire week following Christmas, Dec. 24-31. The experience allows guests to participate with snowshoes or without, as the trail will be groomed most days, and tickets can be purchased online.

A Colonial Christmas in Mackinaw City

On Saturday, Dec 11, join the Mackinac State Historic Parks for A Colonial Christmas in Mackinaw City. The event takes place from 4-7pm and will capture the traditions of the holidays from the 17th and 18th century. Lanterns will light the path at Colonial Michilimackinac, where storytellers will recount the various traditions of historic residents, share about the first Christmas at Mackinac in 1679, and see the church at Ste. Anne’s prepared for Christmas Mass as it would have been in the 18th century. Visitors can also create crafts to take home and the whole family is invited out on the Parade Ground for historic games. All the while, enjoy delicious holiday snacks located throughout the fort. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online, as well as at the door.